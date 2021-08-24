Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills condo: $50,000 cut on updated 2-bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms, a large galley kitchen, a laundry area with washer and dryer, and a patio with a storage shed. Complex includes a heated pool and jacuzzi. Now $525,000.
Eagle Rock traditional: $26,000 slice on hilltop home with 4 bedrooms, 3 renovated bathrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, balconies, and an attached 2-car garage. Outside property includes a gazebo and terraced gardens. Now $1,199,000.
Silver Lake townhouse: $55,000 chop on 3-level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage, and a private rooftop deck offering views of the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory. Located near local restaurants and markets. Now $1,295,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
