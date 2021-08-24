Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills condo: $50,000 cut on updated 2-bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms, a large galley kitchen, a laundry area with washer and dryer, and a patio with a storage shed. Complex includes a heated pool and jacuzzi. Now $525,000.

Eagle Rock traditional: $26,000 slice on hilltop home with 4 bedrooms, 3 renovated bathrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, balconies, and an attached 2-car garage. Outside property includes a gazebo and terraced gardens. Now $1,199,000.

Silver Lake townhouse: $55,000 chop on 3-level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage, and a private rooftop deck offering views of the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory. Located near local restaurants and markets. Now $1,295,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

