Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Silver Lake Contemporary: $50,000 cut on new construction home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a media room, and a 2-car garage. Each level has balconies that offer hilltop views. Now $1,599,000. 

Boyle Heights fourplex: $100,000 chop on 4-unit apartment each with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. One unit has recently updated their water heater and bathroom, and includes new flooring and paint. Now $1,098,880. 

Eagle Rock bungalow: $25,000 slice on refurbished, cottage-style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a fireplace, and a kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. Other new details include roof, fencing, plumbing, and electrical. Now $824,900. 

