Plentiful sunshine. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 1:05 pm
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Mount Washington Traditional: $50,000 off redesigned contemporary with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a backyard patio and an additional deck. Now asking $1,449,000.
Hermon 4-bedroom: $151,000 cut on 2-story home with 3 bathrooms, an office, a laundry room, 2 balconies, a high ceiling dining area, and a backyard patio. Now asking $1,299,000.
Angelino Heights Craftsman: $195,000 chop on 3-bedroom bungalow built in 1923 features 2 bathrooms, a front porch and yard, and a spacious backyard. Home is ready for a remodel. Now asking $1,100,000.
Atwater Village
Boyle Heights
Cypress Park
Eagle Rock
East Los Angeles
Echo Park
El Sereno
Elysian Valley
Glassell Park
Hermon
Highland Park
Lincoln Heights
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Mount Washington
Silver Lake
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Built in 2018, this stylish home in the Arroyo Seco offers urban escape that is city-close.
In El Sereno this classic Spanish is a study in balance, tucked away from the city and close to everything you need.
Clad in Japanese charred cypress (shou sugi ban), this masterfully designed serene home sits quietly perched on a large street to street lot in prime Silver Lake.
{{summary}}
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A Saturday morning roundup of the latest Eastside real estate news, open houses and more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
A free roundup of the latest news on The Eastsider and beyond. Required for unlimited access to TheEastsiderLA.com
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.