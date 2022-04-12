Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Boyle Heights 3-bedroom: $50,000 slice on elevated home located near transportation, and restaurants. Property has 2 bathrooms, and a backyard with fruit trees. Now $500,000.

Angeleno Heights Craftsman: $50,000 cut on redevelopment property with 6-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home is gated and features a fireplace. Now $1,299,000.

Silver Lake contemporary: $110,000 chop on 3-story home that has been updated and remodeled, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a private hill top deck. Now $1,990,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

LA Partnership Helps Lease Units

LeaseUp matches rent-qualified tenants with landlords, property managers and now developers to make sure units are rented, helping LA’s residents find affordable homes and helping LA’s landlords and property managers keep their units and buildings full.

