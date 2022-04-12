Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Boyle Heights 3-bedroom: $50,000 slice on elevated home located near transportation, and restaurants. Property has 2 bathrooms, and a backyard with fruit trees. Now $500,000.
Angeleno Heights Craftsman: $50,000 cut on redevelopment property with 6-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home is gated and features a fireplace. Now $1,299,000.
Silver Lake contemporary: $110,000 chop on 3-story home that has been updated and remodeled, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a private hill top deck. Now $1,990,000.
Which property could use another cut?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
