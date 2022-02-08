Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Glassell Park Triplex: $50,000 slice on investment property located near freeways and shops. Each unit contains 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a one car garage. Now $849,000.
Highland Park Craftsman: $104,000 cut on revamped home with a new ADU, and foundation. Property features a front porch, rear deck, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Now $1,495,000.
Los Feliz contemporary: $500,000 chop on 5-bedroom home that includes 6 bathrooms, a large lawn, and a pool. Primary suite has a private balcony and a fireplace. Now $6,995,000.
Which property is worth the price?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
