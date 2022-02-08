Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park Triplex: $50,000 slice on investment property located near freeways and shops. Each unit contains 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a one car garage. Now $849,000.

Highland Park Craftsman: $104,000 cut on revamped home with a new ADU, and foundation. Property features a front porch, rear deck, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Now $1,495,000.

Los Feliz contemporary: $500,000 chop on 5-bedroom home that includes 6 bathrooms, a large lawn, and a pool. Primary suite has a private balcony and a fireplace. Now $6,995,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

