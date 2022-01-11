Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Westlake townhouse: $50,000 slice on an upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and stainless steel appliances, and a downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Now $749,000.
Silver Lake fourplex: $50,000 cut on multi-family unit building with 4 bedrooms. One unit delivered vacant. Property has the opportunity to rebuild carports. Now $1,275,000.
East LA duplex: $60,000 chop on rental-income duplex with a bonus room and parking space. Each unit includes 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Now $715,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.