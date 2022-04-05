Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Boyle Heights duplex: $6,000 slice on investment property with two units each with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Located near mariachi plaza and the metro station. Now $689,000.

Silver Lake Traditional: $200,000 cut on renovated home with 3 bedrooms,4 bathrooms, a fireplace and bar, and an outdoor entertainment area. Now $2,495,000.

Historic Filipinotown Triplex: $301,000 chop on 2-building property with in-unit laundry hookups. Front unit features 2 bedrooms, and a bonus room. Second building features 1 unit downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and a 2-car garage. Now $1,699,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

