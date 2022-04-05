Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Boyle Heights duplex: $6,000 slice on investment property with two units each with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Located near mariachi plaza and the metro station. Now $689,000.
Silver Lake Traditional: $200,000 cut on renovated home with 3 bedrooms,4 bathrooms, a fireplace and bar, and an outdoor entertainment area. Now $2,495,000.
Historic Filipinotown Triplex: $301,000 chop on 2-building property with in-unit laundry hookups. Front unit features 2 bedrooms, and a bonus room. Second building features 1 unit downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and a 2-car garage. Now $1,699,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.