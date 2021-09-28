Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Cypress Park bungalow: $70,000 chop on adjacent home with 2 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms and kitchen. Property also has new laminate flooring, windows, electric and plumbing. Now $799,900.
Mount Washington contemporary: $10,000 slice on hillside home that includes 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with a stackable washer/dryer, a remodeled kitchen, and a bonus room. Lower level bedrooms have balconies. Now $939,900.
Atwater Village 2-on-a-lot: $29,000 cut on income property with a front 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home and a second 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Both properties have remodeled lighting and flooring. Additional bonus unit has 1 bedroom and 1-bathroom. Now $1,349,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
