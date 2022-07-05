Plentiful sunshine. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 2:04 pm
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park Craftsman: $74,000 off 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a den, and fruit trees. Property is in need of updating and floor replacement. Now asking $1,225,000.
Silver Lake bungalow: $100,000 cut on 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, a laundry room, and rear yard with plenty of trees. Now asking $1,150,000.
Eagle Rock Traditional: $150,000 chop on probate sale home that includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fireplace in living room, a laundry room, and a 2 car garage. Home is in need of repairs. Now asking $1,150,000.
Atwater Village
Boyle Heights
Cypress Park
Eagle Rock
East Los Angeles
Echo Park
El Sereno
Elysian Valley
Glassell Park
Hermon
Highland Park
Lincoln Heights
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Mount Washington
Silver Lake
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Nestled at the foothills of Mt. Washington, sits this charming 1 Bed + 1 Bath Spanish Casita (540 sq ft) PLUS a SEPARATE parcel with a THREE-CAR garage (625 sq ft) with barn doors & high ceilings.
Warm vintage character resonates throughout this three-bedroom in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz.
The serene life awaits in trendy El Sereno with this remodeled bungalow featuring three bedrooms and a large flat yard.
{{summary}}
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A Saturday morning roundup of the latest Eastside real estate news, open houses and more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
A free roundup of the latest news on The Eastsider and beyond. Required for unlimited access to TheEastsiderLA.com
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.