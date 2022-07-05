Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park Craftsman: $74,000 off 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a den, and fruit trees. Property is in need of updating and floor replacement. Now asking $1,225,000.

Silver Lake bungalow: $100,000 cut on 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, a laundry room, and rear yard with plenty of trees. Now asking $1,150,000.

Eagle Rock Traditional: $150,000 chop on probate sale home that includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fireplace in living room, a laundry room, and a 2 car garage. Home is in need of repairs. Now asking $1,150,000.

Which property can use another cut?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Spanish Casita + 3-Car Garage

Nestled at the foothills of Mt. Washington, sits this charming 1 Bed + 1 Bath Spanish Casita (540 sq ft) PLUS a SEPARATE parcel with a THREE-CAR garage (625 sq ft) with barn doors & high ceilings.

