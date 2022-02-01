Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Boyle Heights 3-bedroom: $75,000 chop on elevated home with 2 bathrooms, a fenced front yard, and a backyard filled with fruit trees. Now $550,000.

Los Feliz Condo: $59,000 slice on front unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and parking. Home is sold as a conservatorship sale. Now $640,000.

Silver Lake 4-bedroom: $60,000 cut on Spanish-style home with 2 bathrooms, central heat/air, a laundry room, and a backyard. Now $1,439,000.

Which property is worth the price?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments