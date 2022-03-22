Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park Traditional: $75,000 slice on hillside home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious front porch, and a covered patio with a view. Now $900,000.

Boyle Heights American Foursquare: $100,000 cut on upgraded Victorian home with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a covered front patio, solar panels, and 3 chimneys. Now $1,399,000.

Silver Lake Mid Century: $200,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms, a stone fireplace with mantel, and a rear balcony. Now $2,450,000.

Which property could use another cut?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

