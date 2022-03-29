Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Lincoln Heights Triplex: $46,000 slice on multifamily home with one 2-bedroom home, and two 1-bedroom units. Located close to public transport, restaurants, and DTLA. Now $949,000.
Echo Park fixer: $100,000 cut on gated property with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and balconies offering city views. Home is a probate sale. Now $1,000,000.
Highland Park Traditional: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, a fenced backyard, and an unfinished basement. Now $1,200,000.
Which property is worth the investment?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
