Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Lincoln Heights Triplex: $46,000 slice on multifamily home with one 2-bedroom home, and two 1-bedroom units. Located close to public transport, restaurants, and DTLA. Now $949,000.

Echo Park fixer: $100,000 cut on gated property with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and balconies offering city views. Home is a probate sale. Now $1,000,000.

Highland Park Traditional: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, a fenced backyard, and an unfinished basement. Now $1,200,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

