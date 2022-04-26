Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Silver Lake Condo: $9,100 slice on remodeled 1-bedroom unit with 1 bathroom, a fireplace, and a balcony. HOA amenities include gym, sauna, and swimming pool. Now $539,900.

East LA Traditional: $31,000 cut on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, new flooring and plumbing, and a laundry room. Mother-in-law suite is located in back of the main house. Now $798,800.

Eagle Rock Townhouse: $151,000 chop on home with Scandinavian design, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a Mother-in-Law Suite with kitchenette, offering views of the San Gabriel Mountains from the balcony, and rooftop. Now $1,199,000.

Which property is worth the investment?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Franklin Hills Hideaway

Franklin Hills Hideaway

Beyond a charming courtyard entry is a light-filled world whose vistas soar over rooftops and city lights to the Silver Lake Hills. Once a duplex, this home has been masterfully reimagined as a single residence with a private entrance studio.

