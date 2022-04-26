Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake Condo: $9,100 slice on remodeled 1-bedroom unit with 1 bathroom, a fireplace, and a balcony. HOA amenities include gym, sauna, and swimming pool. Now $539,900.
East LA Traditional: $31,000 cut on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, new flooring and plumbing, and a laundry room. Mother-in-law suite is located in back of the main house. Now $798,800.
Eagle Rock Townhouse: $151,000 chop on home with Scandinavian design, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a Mother-in-Law Suite with kitchenette, offering views of the San Gabriel Mountains from the balcony, and rooftop. Now $1,199,000.
Which property is worth the investment?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.