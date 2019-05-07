Prices on about 55 condos, apartments and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Echo Park: $291,000 off an 8-unit apartment building - with two of these units under development. $1,999,000.

El Sereno: $100,000 reduction on a newly built 4-bedroom hill home. $988,000.

Atwater Village: $39,000 cut on a 3-bedroom Spanish. $750,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood: