News & Notes

• The number of homeowners who are three months or behind on their mortgage is now at a 10-year high nationwide, reports The Washington Post. While the overall number of mortgage delinquencies is improving, those who are considered seriously delinquent rose 20% from June to July. That's a sign of the how "the pandemic continues to impact their ability to make mortgage payments," an economist told the Post.

It's been difficult to get current homeowners to part with their properties. That explains why the number of Southern California homes available for sale is down 35% compared to last year, says the Daily News. One of the reasons owners are reluctant to sell is that they worry about finding a place to buy.

Hi & Low: The highest price Eastside home sold within the past week was a 3-bedroom, Silver Lake Modern with guest house that went for $2 million ($195k under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom, 600-square-foot property across the street from the Arroyo Seco Parkway that sold for $461,000 ($8k over asking). These are based on a Redfin search conducted on Aug. 27.

Real Estate Reductions

$41k chop on Eagle Rock Traditional, $29,000 reduction on Mt Washington Bungalow and $28,000 reduction on Cypress Park Townhouse

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock Traditional: $41,000 chop on remodeled 2-bedroom home with basement. Now asking $798,000.

Mt Washington Bungalow: $29,000 reduction on cottage style 1-bedroom home with private backyard trail and half a mile from Gold Line. Now asking $769,000.

Cypress Park Townhouse: $28,000 slice on new energy efficient 4-bedroom home with attached 2 car garage. Now asking $821,000.

Now Asking

Condos & TICs for under $500,000 in Highland Park, Historic Filipinotown and Lincoln Heights

If your house-buying budget is about $500,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Highland Park: 2-bedroom condo with new appliances and patio offering views of LA in a gated complex. Asking for $399,990.

Historic Filipinotown: Modern 2-bedroom TIC unit with private patio and polished concrete floors. Asking for $495,888.

Lincoln Heights: Art Deco studio loft on 5th floor with views of DTLA. Asking for $460,000.

