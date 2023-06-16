Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Metrolink wants to explore building a new station on the San Bernardino line at the L.A. General Medical Center (formerly L.A. County-USC), Urbanize reported. It would be located next to the El Monte busway and other bus lines.
Los Feliz
You can rent Walt Disney's former home, if you can cover $40,000 a month, Dirt reported. Disney and his family lived in the 6,338-square-foot four-bedroom from its construction in 1932 until 1950 -- years when his studio developed or created Snow White, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and Winnie the Pooh. The home sits on more than an acre of land just south of Griffith Park, but is nonetheless hidden from the street.
A three-bedroom Tudor on Waverly Drive sold for just under $2.5 million, according to Redfin -- making it the highest priced home sale on the Eastside in the last seven days. This is the first time it's changed hands since 2011, when it sold for $1,451,500
Mount Washington
Efforts to build four hillside homes on an empty lot along W. Del Norte Street finally seems to be moving forward, six years after one zoning document apiece was filed for each home, Urbanize reported. A new environmental report by the City has now been published for 457-467 W. Del Norte St. Each single-family home would be three stories, with a two-car garage on the first level.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Renovated Los Feliz Craftsman with Studio Backhouse
- Three Mount Washington homes on a street-to-street lot
- Panoramic Views from Breathtaking Silver Lake Home
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
