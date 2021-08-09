Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

El Sereno

The frame is now complete for the new affordable and permanent supporting housing project under construction along Huntington Drive, Urbanize reports. Construction has been ongoing now for almost exactly two years for the Rosa de Castilla apartments at 4208 Huntington Drive South near Soto Street. When completed, the project from the East LA Community Corporation will offer 85 units for homeless veterans and other low-income residents.

Highland Park

Plans are being filed for a seven-unit apartment on Avenue 55. The three-story, 8,605-square-foot building at 217-219 Ave. 55 is being proposed along with the remodel of an existing single-family home.

Los Feliz

Commercial space is now open for leasing along Sunset Boulevard near Hillhurst Avenue in the large mixed-use project that is currently finishing construction. Listings have been posted at Matthews Real Estate investment Services for six retail spaces for the Hollyhill project (formerly called City Lights). The ground-floor retail spaces are lined up along Hollywood Boulevard. The project will also offer 202 residential units, but no residential listings have been found as yet.

Silver Lake

A three-bedroom/2.5-bathroom modern was the highest-priced home sale on the Eastside last week, at $1,960,000 according to Redfin. Built in 2005, the 2,183-square-foot home was designed by architect Gustavo Gubel, with most of the hillside structure steps up from the street-level garage.

