A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.
Los Angeles
Los Angeles County unveiled its final Los Angeles River Master Plan for improving water quality, increasing wildlife habitat and biodiversity and creating equitable access to parks along the river, City News Service reported.
The plan, which has triggered concerns that it will accelerate gentrification, calls for an increase in affordable housing units within a mile of the river, and seeks ways to identify areas at risk for displacement.
Among the plan's other specific goals are:
- Creating 51 miles of connected open space along the entire river
- Completing the L.A. River Trail to create a continuous path along the entire river
- Creating welcoming access points to the river and the L.A. River Trail
- Increasing safe transportation routes to the river
- Increasing habitat and ecosystem function along the river corridor and using it as a living laboratory;
- Increasing plant species biodiversity with a focus on California native plants
The county's Board of Supervisors will consider the plan for adoption on June 14.
Echo Park
The Echo Park Rite Aid closed for good yesterday (May 19). What should replace the Glendale Boulevard store? We posed a few suggestions in a poll and readers chimed in with a few ideas of their own. Jane N., for example, was very specific: "I'd like a nicely landscaped mixed-income, multi-unit housing with retail including independent restaurants and shops (no chains) on the first floor."
Los Feliz
Tony award-winning actor Ben Platt paid $3.5 million for a 1920s Spanish-Revival villa, slightly more than $300,000 over the asking price, Dirt reported. The 4-bedroom/3-bathroom Finley Avenue home sold about a month ago, according to Redfin.
A 4-bedroom compound sold for more than $4.6 million, making it the highest-priced Eastside home sale during the past week, according to Redfin. Built in 1946, the Mid-Century sits on a half-acre, and features a main house with three bedrooms and 2 baths, a detached guest house and an Olympic-sized pool. It sold for almost $300,000 above asking.
Silver Lake
A shared workspace is opening in early June at 3515 W. Sunset Blvd. the former site of Depop vintage shopping space. Worklife Ventures said this site will include a podcast and photo studio and a small venue for concerts, dinners, and events. It will also function as retail space for local artisans and host a Sunday farmers' market.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's price cuts include a $10,000 slice on a Highland Park one-bedroom; a $24,000 cut on an East LA 3-bedroom and a $28,000 chop on a Highland Park Modern.
