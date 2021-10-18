Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Atwater Village

Pastor Alvarado and Gennifer Leong-Alvarado replaced their one-car garage into an ADU, where relatives stay when they visited from out of town, they told the Los Angeles Times. With the help of Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson of Design, Bitches, the Alvarados made optimal use of the 465-square-foot space - so that it's convenient for elderly visitors, and tough enough to withstand use by the growing children. Plus Pastor can use it as an office. "I can leave the house, and it feels like I’m going to an office," he said. "I love the separation."

Mount Washington

The Fong Q. and Lorraine Jing, Jr. House at 4414 Palmero Drive has been nominated as a historic-cultural monument. Realtor.com says it is one of nine residences in Los Angeles by architect W. Earl Wear. Built in 1958, the hillside Mid-Century features exterior designs with concrete block, glass, redwood and mahogany, with clean angles and graduated layers.

Silver Lake

Charles Melton, who plays Reggie on the TV show "Riverdale," bought a home here over the summer for just over $3 million, Dirt reported. The California Bungalow compound on the hills dates back to 1913, according to Redfin. It features a main house with three bedrooms and a backyard guest studio with a 3/4 bathroom. The home has been listed and delisted a few times over the years, but was last sold in June 2003 for $620,000, Redfin said.

Despite many lookers the Paramour Estate remains up for grabs more than six months after it went on the market for $40 million. "We continue to see an incredible amount of interest from domestic and international buyers of all niches and industries—from hoteliers to Hollywood’s top entertainment executives," said the listing agent, Sally Forster Jones of Compass. "Part of what makes the Paramour Estate so alluring is its rich provenance which has become an inseparable part of the property’s identity." The 22,000-square-foot Paramour was built in 1923 on 4.3 hilltop acres for silent film star Antonio Moreno and his wife, oil heiress Daisy Canfield Moreno. The seller is restauranteur Dana Hollister, who has, at various times, owned the Cliff’s Edge and 4100 Bar in Silver Lake, as well as the Brite Spot in nearby Echo Park and Villain’s Tavern in the Arts District.

A request has been filed to subdivide a plot of land on the 2500 block of W. Ivan Hill Terrace into four lots, and to add three single-family dwelling. A fourth home already exists on site, and will be retained.

