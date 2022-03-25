A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Lincoln Heights

Two hundred apartments and a food hall are hitting the market near the Vincent DePaul Thrift Store. Barranca Studios at Barranca Street and San Fernando Road could revive this primarily industrial section of Lincoln Heights or smother the old neighborhood spirit -- depending on who you talk to.

Construction has begun on a five-story building along Johnston Street, with 97 affordable apartments. Ground was broken for Brine Residential - a name inspired by the A-1 Eastern Homemade Pickle Company that used to occupy part of the site. The mixed-use development will also have 28,000 square feet of retail on the first floor.

Los Feliz

Ronan Farrow and his longtime partner Jon Lovett bought a 100-year-old, 3-bedroom home in the hills, Dirt reported. The 3,168-square-foot home along Observatory Avenue has a long show- business provenance. Farrow, of course, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the son of actress Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. Lovett is the co-founder of Crooked Media, known for its “Pod Save America” podcast. The seller is “High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens, who bought it from actor Gary Oldman in 2018. Film titan Cecil B. DeMille reportedly built the home in 1922 for his mistress, actress Julia Faye.

The highest-price home sale on Redfin last week was $2.5 million for a 3-bedroom/3-bedroom on a designer-done mid-century in the Franklin Hills. It went for more than half a million dollars over the original asking price of $1,995,000 - and 36% over the January 2020 sale price of $1,835,000.

Silver Lake

Anaïs Nin’s old home on Hidalgo Avenue gets a visit from The New York Times. "It’s easy to see why this house, completed in 1962, was where she got much of this work done: There are hardly any distractions, visual or otherwise.” Known mainly for her erotica and voluminous diaries, Nin spent most of the latter part of her life in Silver Lake, where her she hosted artists, writers, and teachers during the 1960s and 1970s, according to Historic Places LA. Kim Krizan, who conducted research in the hilltop home, told The Eastsider in 2019 that Nin "did some wild things and her life was a grand experiment." The Midcentury Modern house itself - a city historic monument - was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's grandson, Eric Lloyd Wright.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $75,000 slice on a Glassell Park Traditional; a $100,000 cut on a Boyle Heights American Foursquare; and a $200,000 chop on a Silver Lake Mid Century.

