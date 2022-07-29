Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Preservation
Two local preservations are profiled in The Eastsider. Linda Dishman talks about her 30 years heading the LA Conservancy, preserving historic structures throughout the county, including the Eastside and her Silver Lake neighborhood. Meanwhile, Jorge Garcia talks about his work as president and co-founder of the El Sereno Historical Society.
Echo Park
Investment firm Manhattan West Real Estate is joining Beverly Hills-based Local Development to build two residential projects along Alvarado Street. Local Development filed paperwork earlier this month for a five-story, 47-unit building at Alvarado and Santa Ynez Street. Last April, the company filed paperwork for a five-story, 55-unit building just a block away at Alvarado and Kent Street. Pending approvals, construction on both projects is expected to begin in late 2023 and be completed about two years later.
A proposal to build more than 100 residences on Sunset Boulevard is coming up for an Aug. 3 public hearing. Plans for the project, revealed in 2017, call for a five-story building with 136 residential units on the site of a parking lot and the former A Grocery Warehouse.
Los Feliz
The founder of de Maroc, which trades in vintage and antique Moroccan rugs, is offering her 1920s home in the hills for nearly $8 million Dirt reported. Emmy Ellison listed her Spanish Colonial on Nottingham Avenue for $7,995,000 - a 65% jump over its 2016 sale price of $4,850,000.
Rampart Village
A two-unit residence at 136-138 S. Commonwealth Ave. would be converted into a four-unit apartment building under plans filed with the City.
Silver Lake
Architectural Digest visits a dilapidated shed in Virgil Village that was converted into a colorful an accessory dwelling unit.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off a Silver Lake fixer-upper, a $25,000 cut on a Herman condo and a $100,000 chop on a Boyle Heights four-plex
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
This Mid-Century, with its Balinese vibes, nestled amongst the flora and fauna, is in the coveted Mount Angelus area of Highland Park.
Own a piece of history with this furnished 1929 rustic one-bedroom, one-bath cabin in Angeles National Forest above Altadena.
This nicely updated mid-century beauty sits on a quiet hillside street in Glassell Park.
