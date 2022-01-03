A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

More restaurants and retail for Glassell Park

A ghost kitchen and small restaurant and retail spaces are in the works for a spot at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Verdugo Road.

It’s part of the changes underway in a gentrifying stretch of Eagle Rock Boulevard, where buildings are being renovated, new bars have opened and new businesses have set up shop.

In Glassell Park, a company called Partake plans to open a ghost kitchen, which is leased short- or long-term for restaurateurs testing concepts or offering only delivery or take-out.

Partake wants to convert an auto repair shop, offices and other buildings into a complex with 15 kitchens and a food hall with separate restaurant and dining spaces. Partake Glassell Park is aiming to open by the summer 2023.

The ghost kitchen will sit across an alley from Habitat Coffee, which began in 2015. Since then, other buildings have been renovated nearby:

• The Grant, a new bar, opened in a restored Spanish Colonial building at Eagle Rock and Avenue 35 last summer. A brewery and a Bub and Grandma’s sandwich shop are also planned.

• A string of storefronts in the 3400 block of Eagle Rock have been renovated as creative offices.

• At Eagle Rock and Avenue 35, Coda Equities is renovating a two-story 1920s brick building with two retail spaces. (A nearby shopping center that includes Lemon Poppy Kitchen was remodeled by the same firm.)

• Another firm is remodeling another 1920s structure in the same block, the Gray Building, with ground floor storefronts below apartments.

The rest of this strip remains a mix of residential and small commercial buildings. But don't be surprised if more spaces undergo renovation.

In Other Real Estate News:

Boyle Heights

A once unpermitted garage conversion is now a modern, two-story house designed by the owner's son. The New York Times says the converted garage behind the Martinez family home is an example of the un-permitted housing that cropped up across L.A. in response to demand and in defiance of the law. “The city rules are finally catching up to how these places are being utilized,” said a recent resident of the unit, said architectural designer Luis Martinez.

A warehouse on E. 12th Street could be converted into commercial condominiums under plans filed with the city. The 200,209 square-foot commercial warehouse building would become one ground lot and nine condo units, though no construction is proposed.

Eagle Rock

"Pillarhenge" may be getting sold again, Boulevard Sentinel reported. A sales contract has been signed for the property at 1332 Colorado Blvd., which earned its nickname from a row of abandoned concrete pillars that rise above the site like an ancient ruin. In this case, they are the remains of a failed real estate development from 2008. The site has already changed hands at least once since that time, selling to Imad Boukai of Orange County in 2016. His plans for a mixed-used structure were approved in 2018 but failed to move forward.

Architectural Digest spotlights a home renovation by designers Kristin Korven and Jeff Kaplon of Part Office. “We solved this home’s challenges by embracing some of its largest obstacles, like the central staircase and the living room’s volume,” Korven told the Digest says. “We also found that by exposing some of these elements, such as the beams in the living room, we could better define the new spaces.”

East Hollywood

Eleven duplexes are proposed for several locations by the same developer, Avenue Homes. Plans have been submitted for 1017, 1023 and 1027 N. Heliotrope Dr. and 1163-1165 N. Berendo St. Plans for 546 N. Madison Ave. call for three duplexes. One project would be constructed on a church parking lot; the others would replace single-family homes, one dating to 1908. Each duplex would be three stories tall.

A 5-story building with 17 residences is proposed for 557 N. Madison Ave. Two of the units would be set aside for extremely low-income tenants. The lot currently holds one single-family home that dates back to 194

A 7-unit apartment building would rise on a vacant lot on Westmoreland Avenue under plans that have been submitted to the city. The 11,445-square-foot structure with underground parking is planned for 1131-1135 N. Westmoreland Ave., next to an existing apartment building. One unit would be set aside as affordable.

A new duplex and a single-family home are planned for 1148 N Berendo St. Plans involve demolishing a 2-bedroom home that dates back to 1918.

Four units would replace a single-family home at 1174 N. Berendo St., under plans filed with the city.

Lincoln Heights

The site of a controversial 468-unit apartment complex used to be an illegal hazardous waste dump 40 years ago, Capitol and Main reported. The LA District Attorney in 1984 found 252 barrels of toxic waste buried at 141 West Ave. 34, now part of the five-acre Avenue 34 Project. Yet a recent review by Department of Toxic Substances Control failed to turn up the dump. A resident discovered the site's toxic past while researching online newspaper archives.

Los Feliz

Dirt reported that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes sold their primary residence for almost $5 million. Mendes bought the 1926 Mediterranean Revival home in 2008 for about $3.2 million. The four-bedroom house sits on a third of an acre. Before the sale, it had been rumored that the couple planned to leave Los Angeles.

A pair of condominiums would rise on a vacant lot under plans filed for 4432 W. Camero Ave.

A duplex would replace a 102-year-old single-family home at 1727 N. Kenmore Ave. under plans filed with the city.

Silver Lake

The Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church on 650 Micheltorena St. plans on adding a 675-square-foot addition, according to plans submitted to the city.

