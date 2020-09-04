Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
No Longer Golden? A severe housing shortage, sky-high prices and a series of natural disaster have some wondering if California real estate is worth the price and trouble. Realtor.com
San Diego Bound: When it comes to looking for homes outside of L.A, San Diego tops the list based on searches on Redfin. Las Vegas was the top out-of-state location. Redfin.
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within the past week was a 4-bedroom Silver Lake Traditional with pool that sold for $5,100,000 ($750k under asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom fixer-upper in City Terrace that went for $390,000 ($21k over asking). These are based on a Redfin search conducted on Aug. 27.
Real Estate Reductions
$115k reduction on Boyle Heights bungalow, $30,000 chop on Elysian Valley condo and $46,000 slice on Highland Park 2-on-a-lot
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Boyle Heights Bungalow: $115,000 reduction on 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom home. Now asking $785,000.
Elysian Valley Condo: $30,000 chop on 2-story 3-bedroom home with easy access to all freeways and minutes away from DTLA. Now asking $758,000.
Highland Park 2-on-a-lot: $46,000 slice on renovated bungalows with 4-bedrooms located near local favorites. Now asking $1,149,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Now Asking
Now Asking: Glassell Park homes for under $850,000
If your house-buying budget is $850,000 max, here are three Glassell Park properties in your price range:
Two-bedroom newly built townhouse with rooftop deck. Asking $834,000
Three-bedroom Traditional on a large lot with yard and parking. Asking $842,500.
Three-bedroom home with terraced backyard and separate entry to lower-level. Asking $842,000.
Which home is the best deal?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
Immaculate and Reimagined Spanish Homes in Rossmoyne and Highland Park
Charming hillside bungalow with views and open floor plan
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater and El Sereno
Echo Park: Brand New Modular Construction of 5 Single Family Residences with Downtown LA Views
Silver Lake Adjacent Jewel Box Bungalow for Just $674,000
