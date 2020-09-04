Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

No Longer Golden? A severe housing shortage, sky-high prices and a series of natural disaster have some wondering if California real estate is worth the price and trouble. Realtor.com

San Diego Bound: When it comes to looking for homes outside of L.A, San Diego tops the list based on searches on Redfin. Las Vegas was the top out-of-state location. Redfin.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within the past week was a 4-bedroom Silver Lake Traditional with pool that sold for $5,100,000 ($750k under asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom fixer-upper in City Terrace that went for $390,000 ($21k over asking). These are based on a Redfin search conducted on Aug. 27.

Real Estate Reductions

$115k reduction on Boyle Heights bungalow, $30,000 chop on Elysian Valley condo and $46,000 slice on Highland Park 2-on-a-lot

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Boyle Heights Bungalow: $115,000 reduction on 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom home. Now asking $785,000.

Elysian Valley Condo: $30,000 chop on 2-story 3-bedroom home with easy access to all freeways and minutes away from DTLA. Now asking $758,000.

Highland Park 2-on-a-lot: $46,000 slice on renovated bungalows with 4-bedrooms located near local favorites. Now asking $1,149,000.

Now Asking

Now Asking: Glassell Park homes for under $850,000

If your house-buying budget is $850,000 max, here are three Glassell Park properties in your price range:

Two-bedroom newly built townhouse with rooftop deck. Asking $834,000

Three-bedroom Traditional on a large lot with yard and parking. Asking $842,500.

Three-bedroom home with terraced backyard and separate entry to lower-level. Asking $842,000.

