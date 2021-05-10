Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

East Hollywood

Four residential units on Mariposa Avenue would be replaced with a 17-unit apartment building under plans filed by Lusinak Inc. Four of the new units at 1309 N. Mariposa would be affordable, and the remainder would be market rate. The units that are currently on the site date back to 1922.

Glassell Park

Electric truck maker Xos has moved into new headquarters on Tyburn Avenue, according to LA Biz. The new site at 3550 Tyburn Ave. has 85,000 square feet for the company's battery production, powertrain testing and prototype centers, and new vehicle laboratories. Customers of Xos trucks include UPS, Loomis, Lonestar and Wiggins, and the company plans to go public soon through a reverse merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp, LA Biz said.

Los Feliz

Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman has bought a newly built 4-bedroom on a nearly quarter-acre lot for $3.5 million, Dirt reported. The home had never been on the public market before, and is described as "boxy" and "ultra-contemporary."

Kristen Schaal has moved to a brand-new home, right up the street from her old one, Dirt reported. Schaal and her husband, Rich Blomquist, paid nearly $3.5 million for the architectural modern, more than $250,000 over the $3.2 million asking price. The comedian and actress is currently best known for her work on “Flight of the Concords,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and "Gravity Falls."

Mount Washington

Approval has been conditionally given for constructing a single-family home on a vacant lot at 464 N. Crane Blvd. The home is to be three stories tall, with 3,633 square feet of living space and a 533-square-foot attached garage, on an 8,914.1 square-foot lot.

