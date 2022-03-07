A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Eagle Rock

Forty-eight “tiny homes” across from the Eagle Rock Recreation Center have been bedeviled by construction delays, permit issues, and staffing shortages - holding up the opening so far by about three months, the University Times reported. The Figueroa Street project broke ground in September and was supposed to be completed in December. The expected opening date is now the beginning of March. The Times noted that each 8-by-8-foot cabin takes less than an hour to assemble.

East Hollywood

El Gran Burrito - a highly visible sight for more than 30 years near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard - has been torn down to make way for a large affordable housing complex. This and other nearby lots are to be replaced with 187 housing units and 23,444 square feet of retail/commercial space on top of the Vermont Santa Monica Metro Station. The project comes out of a partnership between Metro and Little Tokyo Service Center. Urbanize reports that construction is expected to begin soon.

Echo Park

Ten small-lot homes near Dodger Stadium are on track to hit the market by spring of 2023, according to Urbanize. Plans for the Douglas 10 development at 1316-1322 Douglas St. date back at least as far as 2017. Prices are expected to start at $1.2 million, Urbanize said.

Historic Filipinotown

A new $587,000 gateway for the east end of the neighborhood will be installed and unveiled this spring, in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May, according to City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. Renderings were released back in June 2020 of “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star” - a gold-and-jade colored gateway over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge, and construction began in March 2021, O’Farrell said. The Los Angeles Times reports that the gateway could bring more recognition to L.A.’s Filipino culture.

Los Feliz

A home designed by noted architect Rudolph Schindler has changed owners for the first time in nearly 30 years, Dirt reported. The so-called “Skolnik House” was purchased by entertainment executive Andy Meyers of M3 Creative for just under $4 million. The Glendower Avenue home was built between 1950 and 1952. It was designed "to let in natural light from as many directions as possible and to flow seamlessly into outdoor spaces."

Silver Lake

Actress Emily Hampshire - best known as hotel clerk-manager Stevie Budd on “Schitt’s Creek” - bought a two-house compound for $2.7 million, Dirt reported. The two houses in the Primrose Hill corner lot have one bedroom apiece, with a basement studio that could serve as another bedroom. The larger of the two homes is only 1,332 square feet - a Moorish-Spanish structure that dates back to 1927, Dirt said. The smaller home - 764 square feet - was built in 1949.

Meanwhile, just around the corner, the CEO and co-founder of Patreon has purchased a 3-bedroom/3.5-bathroom renovated bungalow, Dirt said. The listing describes the home as a "ModOp Design Vision House" with a transformation inspired by modern Scandinavian design. Jack Conte - a musician and You Tuber before he co-founded Patreon - managed to get the house after a bidding war that drove the price nearly $400,000 above the listing, Dirt said.

An appeal has been filed over the seven-story apartment development that would replace Sunset Body Works in the 3200 block of Sunset. The appeal challenges a decision by the Los Angeles Planning Commission to allow for a more dense development than would normally be allowed. The appellant - listed as Nicole Antoine with the Responsible Urban Development Initiative - noted that the design of the 86-unit building has "a height that would exceed anything in the surrounding area."

More details on the nomination of 647 Micheltorena St. as a city Historic-Cultural Monument: Famed Civil Right attorney Loren Miller lived there during his main efforts to fight housing discrimination, including the two times he appeared in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Victor Heights

A proposed high-rise complex on the former headquarters of the Metropolitan Water District has gotten the go-ahead from the City Planning Commission, Urbanize reported. The six-acre former site of the the 1111 Sunset Boulevard project will have 1 million square feet of floor space, including 737 residences (76 of them affordable), a 180-room hotel, up to 48,000 square feet of office space, and up to 95,000 square feet of commercial space, Urbanize said.