Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Cypress Park
More details have emerged about a proposed 160-unit, mixed-use building at 3200 N. Figueroa Street, which we reported last week. According to The Real Deal, the developer for the six-story complex is the Hong Kong firm Gaw Capital, which bought the site for $14.3 million in April 2019. Their project would replace a warehouse from the 1950s, Urbanize reported. A 106,800-square-foot self-storage facility is also planned for 3220 N. Figueroa St. by the same developer.
Eagle Rock
Renderings are now available for five proposed small-lot homes on Ridgeview Avenue, which we reported on last month. Renderings on Urbanize of the 2346 Ridgeview Ave. project show multi-storied units made of concrete and metal siding, two-car garages at street level and decks on the roof. The designer is Vanos Architects.
Los Feliz
Six new small-lot homes would replace a single-family home and garage at 1839-1945 N. Kenmore Ave. under a subdivision plan filed with the City.
Silver Lake
The number of short-term rentals throughout the city has been dropping sharply, according to a recent report out of McGill University's School of Urban Planning. This includes Silver Lake, the only Eastside neighborhood that still had more than 80 active short-term listings, the report said. Listings in Silver Lake dropped from 270 units to 90 between 2019 and 2022 - a 66% drop that is only a little below the city average. LAist explores another finding from the report, which is that almost half of all the short-term listings throughout the city are illegal.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include a $30,000 drop on an Echo Park townhouse, a $39,000 cut on a City Terrace 3-bedroom and a $74,000 chop on a Silver Lake duplex.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Rare Opportunity in Silver Lake
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
