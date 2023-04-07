Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
The Eastsider looks at the former site of the L.A. Sanitarium and its founder, H. Russell Burner - who promoted his own special formula to cure any disease: Plenty of rest, and milk spiked with radium.
Eagle Rock
A cannabis store is moving into the former site of Ernie Jr’s Taco House after sitting idle for nearly a decade. But Stiiiizy, which operates a chain of pot shops, said it will keep and preserve the 51-year-old “Taco House” sign on the property near the 2 and 134 interchange. The Eastsider
Echo Park
A five-story, 19-unit residential building is planned for an L-shaped vacant lot on Montrose Street, just off Alvarado. The applicant, James McCann of Montrose Street LLC, is asking to build a taller and more dense project than would normally be allowed in return for including two units of affordable housing near a major transit hub. Project plans show a building in various shades of white and gray.
Los Feliz
The Hollywood Sikh Temple in the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue has been nominated to become a city historic landmark. It was the first Sikh Temple to be opened in a major U.S. metropolitan area when it was dedicated in 1969, according to the L.A. Times coverage. The building was donated by Dr. Amarjit Marwah, the head of the temple at that time. Its dedication coincided with the 500th anniversary of the religion’s founder, Guru Nanak, according to the temple's website.
We now know more about Brad Pitt's recent house sale. The buyer was Aileen Getty, granddaughter of industrialist J. Paul Getty, Dirt reported. In return, Pitt bought a house from Getty, a relatively modest midcentury modern pavilion in the Los Feliz hills for $5.5 million, Dirt said. Also, contrary to earlier reports, Pitt's former compound was not actually in Los Feliz but in an eastern section of the Hollywood Hills. And the sale price was $33 million instead of the previously reported $40 million.
Silver Lake
A new, three-story, 39-foot-high commercial building is planned for 4206-4010 Sunset Blvd., next to the El Cid nightclub and restaurant. The 4,170-square-foot project would be for retail, restaurant use, or office space. The applicant is Redcar Properties, which has a heavy portfolio of other Eastside properties, including the connected buildings at 2525 Hyperion Ave. and the mini-mall at 1498 Sunset Blvd., formerly the site of the Sunset Beer Company.
Urbanize notes that the wrapping is off an apartment building at 1201 N. Myra Ave. that is nearly done with construction. The six-story structure across Fountain Avenue from Thomas Starr King Middle School will feature 100 rental apartments, 10 of which will be set aside for extremely low-income households.
