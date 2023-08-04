Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A groundbreaking will be held this Saturday for a park under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, according to a statement from City Councilman Kevin de Leon’s office. The $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project will cover a total of 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side, the statement said. Eastsider
Echo Park
A new restaurant is taking over a space that has been a donut shop since at least the 1960s. The owners of Ms. Donut at at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street said they have received notice that they must leave by the end of August. Ms. Donut first opened as a Winchell’s in the 1960s. Eastsider
Los Feliz
The home of early 20th century director Victor L. Schertzinger sold last week for $9.8 million as part of a multi-property sale, according to Redfin. This was the highest price paid for a single-family home on the Eastside in the last week or so. The six-bedroom Mediterranean on Cromwell Avenue was originally built for Schertzinger in 1921 and offers a full 7,800 square feet of floor space. The property last changed hands in 2015 for $5,575,000.
Seven apartments and an ADU would replace a single-family home at 1820 Berendo St., under plans filed with the city. The three story apartment structure and the ground-floor ADU would have a total of 7,224 square feet of floor area, replacing a three-bedroom home that dates back to 1907.
An 87-unit mixed-use apartment complex has been unwrapped at 5448 Franklin Avenue, Urbanize reported. The five-story building includes approximately 5,920 square feet of ground-floor retail space
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern hillside Highland Park home
- Lake Arrowhead mountain retreat
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
