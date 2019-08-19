Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A new Silver Lake retail center is nearing completion. A 70-unit Echo Park apartment building is making its presence known. And how to encourage walking to Dodger Stadium.
Read on for details!
Dodger Stadium
A story on LAist/KPPC about walking to Dodger Stadium includes a look at ideas by architect Daveed Kapoor to encourage more pedestrians to make the trek. One idea includes creating a switchback path that would start at Lookout Drive near the 110 Freeway and then zig-zag up a steep steep hill to a pedestrian-only entrance to the stadium property. "I think it's a fascinating idea," said Janet Marie Smith, who oversee Dodger real estate development. But she wondered if it would attract enough pedestrians to make it economically viable.
Echo Park
It's far from finished but the wood framing of the 5-story apartment building at Glendale and Aaron Street already dominates its low-rise surroundings. The 70-unit project, which is affiliated with the Canadian developer Aragon Properties, is two have live-work units on the ground floor, townhome units on the top floor and several units reserved for low-income tenants. No word yet on rents or a completion date .Take a look here at the latest renderings.
Silver Lake
At one point there was a plan to build 50 apartments on the site of Silver Glen Liquors, the Violet Olga beauty salon and a laundromat in a two-building complex at 2474 Glendale Boulevard. Now, the renovation of the two buildings, located near the 365 by Whole Foods market, is nearly complete and the property is being marketed as The Outpost, a "health and wellness retail center," according to marketing material posted on LoopNet. Space has been leased to Motivate fitness studio, The Jackal & Hare Cut Club, Tesler Salon and a business called Constellation.
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.
— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez
