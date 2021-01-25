Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Eagle Rock

The Mobil service station at the northwest corner of Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards will be replaced with a gas-and-retail store with a car wash under plans filed with the city. The food-and-beverage store and the car wash would replace the existing smog shop and repair bays.

Highland Park

Nine small-lot homes have been proposed for 6105-6107 N. Toltec Way. Developers are asking to make the buildings 39-feet high. Pictures of the site currently show a vacant lot. The applicant is listed as Stephen S. King, with P. Joseph Development Corporation in Riverside.

Silver Lake

A 4-story, 9-unit condominium is planned for the corner of Maltman Avenue and Marathon Street. The plan calls for subdividing a single lot - about 7,400 square feet - into six 1-bedroom units and three 2-bedroom units, all offered at market rates. The 45-foot tall condos would leave 1,100 square feet of open space. The applicant is listed as Aaron van Schaik with Kilkea LA LLC. The property has been under new ownership since March of 2020, when it was sold for $1.4 million.

The mixed-use housing development called at 3400 Sunset Boulevard is now complete, and is opening up as apartments rather than condominiums, according to Urbanize. The 31-unit Vica Apartments were originally supposed to open in 2019, and were promoted as condominiums with 3,000 square feet of street-level restaurant space.

Rent is currently advertised as high as $17,750 a month for an apartment with three bedrooms, more than 2,100-square-feet of space, floor-to-ceiling windows and access to a rooftop terrace.

— Barry Lank