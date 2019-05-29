Spanish Dream Home in Leimert Park

This thoughtfully reimagined 3BR/2BA designer home is drenched in natural light, showcasing the stunning formal living room w/ large character window, original fireplace and architectural beams.

French doors lead to a private courtyard with designer tile accent wall + room to entertain. Perfect guest room w/ built-in shelves opens to a terrace, creating a circular flow.

Open kitchen/dining area boasts all new shaker style cabinets, Spanish tile backsplash, quartz countertops + all new stainless steel appliances.

Property Highlights 3 beds/2baths

$1,099,000

Property Website

Open House 6/1/2019 from 2-5pm

6/2/2019 from 2-5pm

2 additional bedrooms, including one w/ bath ensuite, are accessed through the hall, where a skylight floods the space w/ light. Tray ceilings in 2nd bedroom add height and character.

A fully renovated hall bath features a tile shower, vanity w/ carrera marble counter tops + modern lighting. Spa-like master bath offers a large shower + soaking tub. Start your day in the reading nook, a feature of exquisite master, which leads to the grassy yard.

Amazing designer details are found throughout the house, doorknobs true to period, original molding and arched walkways. New plumbing, HVAC, electrical, tankless water heater and irrigation system.

Leimert Park is a thriving community with remarkable history in the heart of mid city where amazing developments are happening in form of a stunning outdoor art show installation on Crenshaw, The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza redevelopment and the new expo line that will connect you directly to LAX.

Close to the 10 freeway as well as trendy coffee shops such as Highly Likely and Hilltop Cafe and the world famous "Chaos" featuring Project Blow, the longest running freestyle mc competition!