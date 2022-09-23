Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Record-breaking slump in home-buying
The summer home buying market in Southern California dropped to its slowest sales pace in decades, the Daily News reported. It’s likely because the typical house payment jumped by almost 50% in a year. As a result, only 54,416 residences were sold in the six-county region from June through August, 20% below the same period in 2021 and the lowest count since at least 1988. The slowdown is reflected in median home prices, which didn't increase in four months - holding steady at $740,000 as of August, the L.A. Times said.
ADUs on the rise
One bright spot in the real estate market is accessory dwelling units -- aka granny flats or garage apartments. Last year, ADUs accounted for about 22% of planned housing in the City of L.A. That translates into 5,188 approved permits, according to Crosstown. This year the total should be even higher since 4,999 permits had been issued through August. Despite the success of ADUs, the city is still falling way short of producing the 57,000 units of housing every year for the next eight years to meet its goals.
Boyle Heights
A two-story building that is being transformed from office space into residential is about halfway done, according to Urbanize. In recent years, the structure in the 1800 block of East 1st Street has served as offices for local and state officials. It is now to have 15 dwelling units.
Eagle Rock
The creator of "Steven Universe" on the Cartoon Network paid $2 million for a three-bedroom bungalow, Dirt reported. Rebecca Sugar, who was also a writer on the TV show "Adventure Time," bought the 1,470-square-foot Traditional at the end of June for nearly $700,000 over the asking price of $1,295,000. The property last changed hands in 2014 for $852,000.
East Hollywood
A lot is being cleared one block southwest of the Vermont/Sunset Metro Station for a 69-unit apartment building, Urbanize reported. The structure at 1419-1423 N. New Hampshire Ave. is to rise seven stories.
Silver Lake
Comedy writer Bess Kalb sold her three-bedroom home for $4 million -more than twice the $1.8 million it sold for three years ago, Dirt reported. The house underwent extensive renovations before selling to its latest owner, Zeshan Ali, the person behind the internet personality “No Sass” or “Sass,” one of the four previously anonymous co-founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off an El Sereno 2-bedroom, a $48,000 cut on a Historic Filipinotown Craftsman and an $80,000 chop on an Echo Park Fourplex.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Central Turnkey Highland Park Condo
- Pristine Mid-Century Duplex in the Silver Lake Hills Property Description
- Historic Mills Act Craftsman in Highland Park
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
The opportunity to be Highland Park’s newest homeowner is here!
Silver Lake dreams are realized in this updated Spanish with ADU, a versatile multi-use compound that feels like a private oasis.
This El Sereno home is centrally located to major job, entertainment and shopping districts.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.