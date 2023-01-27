Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
The new Vidiots theater planned for Eagle Rock Boulevard and Yosemite Drive is still struggling through the approval process after three years of planning and renovation, even with broad community support. The cinema and store now face a public hearing next month after a lawsuit was filed against the city's approval of a beer and wine permit. “We have not yet announced an opening day,” said Maggie Mackay, the executive director of Vidiots, “but our goal is very much to open for the public in early 2023.”
East Los Angeles
The Stilt House from the 1995 movie "Heat" is up for sale for just under $1.6 million, Dirt reported. The mid-century three-bedroom -- propped up on steel supports anchored to a steep hillside -- appeared in the movie as the home of Danny Trejo's character Gilbert, the getaway driver for master thief Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro. The quarter-acre property at 1219 Dodds Cir. last changed hands in 2003 for $289,500, Dirt said.
Residential tenants have two more months of protections from evictions if they’ve experienced financial hardships due to COVID-19. The extension by the County Board of Supervisors also includes mobile home renters. Under the county’s protections, landlords are prevented from evicting tenants under certain circumstances, including if a renter’s income falls below a specific threshold. Tenants must still pay rent if they can or work out payment plans with landlords.
Glassell Park
A certain “Hygge” quality will characterize the interior of a new apartment building rising along San Fernando Road, according to Premier, the firm hired to work on the Wylden Apartments. What is Hygge? Wikipedia says "Hygge" is a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness and conviviality. Design Director Abby Sheehan said the interior common spaces of Wylden will be marked by “coziness in life’s everyday moments” and will involve natural materials layered with "artisanal details." Developer Fairfield Residential expects to complete the 370-unit apartment building next year.
Highland Park
Five new single-family homes are planned for the 6200 block of Annan Way, according to paperwork regarding a haul route for dirt. The homes are to be three stories tall or 32 feet high.
Silver Lake
A five-story mixed-use building with 15 residential units has beenproposed for the 2300 block of Hyperion Avenue. Two units at 2336-2346 N. Hyperion Ave. would be set aside for very low-income families. The ground floor would have commercial space and parking. The applicants, Christopher and Craig Kinsling of CK Development, are asking to construct a structure that is taller than would normally be allowed.
