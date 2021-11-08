Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Eagle Rock, Los Feliz & Silver Lake

The final weeks of the year find numerous Eastside storefronts empty and awaiting their next tenants. Some examples:

• The former home of Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery, and Pub in Eagle Rock is up lease. The landlord of the Art Deco building at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Shearin Street is asking nearly $19,000 a month for the property. Piencone lasted only about 3-1/2 years after it opened, replacing The Coffee Table.

• In Los Feliz, Rockwell Table & Stage on Vermont Avenue is being offered for lease as one of three spaces with nearly 16,00-square-feet of space in the two story building. Actress Sarah Hyland posted a tribute to the restaurant and performance space on her Instagram.

• The Silver Lake outpost of Floyd's 99 Barbershop at Sunset Boulevard and Parkman Avenue is being offered up for lease at an undisclosed rate. The barbershop chain opened the store about five years in the former home of the Sun Lake Drugs store. In September, a car crashed into the shop.

Lincoln Heights

Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block, The Eastsider reported. The L.A. City Council has approved an affordable housing loan of $11.6 million to finance about 20% of the project known as The Brine -- named after A-1 Eastern-Homade Pickle, which had operated on a section site (Yes, that's "Homade" instead of 'Homemade"). Several homes, apartments and small commercial buildings also fill the block. The development will occupy much of the block on the southside of North Main Street between Hancock and Johnston streets. It is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Rampart Village

A warehouse at 301 N. Silver Lake Blvd. would become a catering company, under plans filed with the city.

Silver Lake

The highest price sale last week for a single-family home on the Eastside was $3.5 million for a three bedroom Spanish Colonial with five bathrooms, according to Redfin. Built in 1928, the 2,899-square-foot home on Moreno Drive has 180-degree view of the mountains, the reservoirs, and Downtown. The buy is not disclosed in the listing.

