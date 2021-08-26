Now Asking Cover

Don't need a lot of space? Are you okay living in a place without a traditional bedroom? Then here are some studio properties that may be of interest.

• Echo Park mid-century: Hilltop restored property is part of a 12-unit TIC community. Home offers eastern views and new kitchen appliances plus in-unit washer and dryer. Community also includes a pool, decks, and a pool house with kitchen. Now asking $339,000.

• Lincoln Heights condo: Luxury Community studio is newly painted and features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and a patio overlooking courtyard. Gated complex includes a fitness center, a clubhouse, a pool table and BBQ area. Now asking $349,000.

• Highland Park corner building: Corner lot home in sought out location has 2 gated driveways, a room, a bathroom, kitchen appliances, and offers plenty of outdoor space. The commercial building is sold-as-is and is near shops and restaurants. Now asking $689,950.

Which home is the best deal?

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

