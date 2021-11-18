The homes of Vista Del Sol would not look out of place in Chino Hills, Santa Clarita or any other suburban subdivision. They feature three or four bedrooms; faux Spanish touches; and two-car garages. But Vista Del Sol homes are not out in the suburbs -- they are in Boyle Heights, near a Gold Line Station. DTLA is just across the river and Mariachi Plaza sits on the other side of the 101 Freeway.
Here are three that are currently on the market:
• 203 Cancion Way: Located in a gated community, 4-bedroom townhouse features 2.5 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, a 2-car garage, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Now asking $740,000.
• 133 Clarence Street: Move-in ready, this home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage, a remodeled kitchen, and has heating and cooling. Now asking $790,000.
• 1610 Navareth Way: Traditional two-story home located in a cul-de-sac features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, and a community pool and play area. Now asking $688,900.
