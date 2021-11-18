Now Asking Cover

The homes of Vista Del Sol would not look out of place in Chino Hills, Santa Clarita or any other suburban subdivision. They feature three or four bedrooms; faux Spanish touches; and two-car garages. But Vista Del Sol homes are not out in the suburbs -- they are in Boyle Heights, near a Gold Line Station. DTLA is just across the river and Mariachi Plaza sits on the other side of the 101 Freeway.

Here are three that are currently on the market:

• 203 Cancion Way: Located in a gated community, 4-bedroom townhouse features 2.5 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, a 2-car garage, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Now asking $740,000.

• 133 Clarence Street: Move-in ready, this home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage, a remodeled kitchen, and has heating and cooling. Now asking $790,000.

• 1610 Navareth Way: Traditional two-story home located in a cul-de-sac features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, and a community pool and play area. Now asking $688,900.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

