A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Atwater Village

The Grand Venue banquet hall on Los Feliz Boulevard has been denied permission to sell alcohol or to stay open until 2 am. The event space mainly hosts weddings, virtually all of which require alcohol, according to a Planning Department filing. The Grand Venue must now continue relying on caterers to use their own Type 58 alcohol licenses to serve alcohol, according to an appeal.

Echo Park

An experiment in neighborhood real estate has ended after nearly two years, The Eastsider reports. Nico, a real estate investment trust with three apartment buildings, was intended to allow residents priced out of the real estate market to benefit from rising property values and rents. But last fall, NICO bought back its shares from 347 investors, and its buildings are now for sale.

Mount Washington

Justine Lupe - aka Willa Ferreyra on the TV show "Succession" and Astrid on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - has bought a 2-bedroom/2-bathroom bungalow in the hills for $1.4 million, Dirt reported. The 1979 contemporary sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and sold last September for about $200,000 above the asking price. Features include a deck on top of the garage, with a view of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Silver Lake

A 2-bedroom Modern around the corner from the main reservoir fetched the highest price last week for a single-family home on the Eastside, according to Redfin - $3.3 million. It last sold 10 years ago for just $1,130,000. The house, built in 1940, on Redesdale Avenue, was renovated in a collaboration between the architecture company Escher Gunewardena and art photographer and filmmaker Alex Prager.