Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Legalizing non-permitted ADUs to become easier
Legalizing a non-permitted ADU will become easier under a motion passed last week by the City Council. But that ADU will have to be deisgnated affordable. Currently, if the non-permitted Accessory Dwelling Unit had been converted from, for example, a garage, it would have to be changed back into a garage become it could be converted legally. The motion will temporarily waive that step, in exchange for dedicating the resulting units as affordable housing units.
East Hollywood
An empty lot at Sunset Boulevard and Mariposa Avenue would become retail space under a change-of-use plan. The site formerly held a smog-testing business.
Los Feliz
Actors Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams lead Architectural Digest on a tour of their 99-year-old Spanish-style home. “I think we've learned what it means to become the shepherds of a house,” said Adams, who is best known for his role on the TV show "Suits." Bellisario, daughter of producers Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt, gained fame as Spencer in the TV series, "Pretty Little Liars." As for the house itself, Survey LA calls it an "excellent example of Spanish Colonial Revival residential architecture," and the work of a master architect, Wallace Neff.
The highest priced home sale on the Eastside this week was a two-bedroom mid-century in the Los Feliz Estates, according to Redfin. At $3 million, the single-level hillside home sold for about the same as Redfin's estimate, despite the property's relatively modest size - 2,269 square feet of floor space on a quarter of an acre of land. The home, however, has sweeping south-facing views. It last sold back in 2007 for $1.6 million.
