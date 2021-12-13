Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

El Sereno

More details have emerged about Councilmember Kevin de Leon's plan to turn state-owned properties into affordable housing. De Leon wants to redevelop 77 properties into 252 affordable housing units from Moffatt Street at the border of South Pasadena to Concord Avenue in Alhambra, Spectrum News reported. Caltrans bought these properties decades ago to extend the 710 Freeway, but that plan has been abandoned. In De Leon’s proposal, 22 parcels would become apartments, 40 would get accessory dwelling units, six would stay as single-family homes, and three would be turned into parks. However, the city must first acquire the properties when CalTrans puts them up for sale.

Eagle Rock

A former charter school campus along Colorado Boulevard could be morphing into an apparel business instead. A change-of-use request has been filed with the city for the former campus of LiMai Montessori Academy at the Pillers building on the 1800 block of Colorado. The school attempted to open in 2019, but could not attract enough students, according to the Boulevard Sentinel. Another school had already closed at that location the year before.

The Boulevard Sentinel reported that the Glendale City Council approved a biogas plant in that city's Scholl Canyon landfill in the hills north of the 134 Freeway. The facility will use methane from decaying garbage to generate electricity for Glendale. The plant had been opposed by elected officials from Northeast Los Angeles.

Los Feliz

A 5-story, 27-unit apartment building would replace a single-family home at 4544 W. Los Feliz Blvd., under plans filed with the City. The new structure would include three residences set aside for extremely low-income households. The applicant is listed as Chris Mamian of Mamian West LLC. The corner-lot home sits next to multi-family housing along Los Feliz Boulevard, but anchors a row of single-family homes along Rodney Drive.

Pro wrestler CM Punk (aka, Phil Brooks) has bought a Spanish Revival for $4 million - $750,000 over the asking price, Dirt reported. According to Redfin, the 3,726-square-foot home on Surry Street has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus another bedroom and bathroom in the guesthouse. The home recently underwent a significant renovation, while maintaining period details.

Silver Lake

Two large housing and retail projects in Sunset Junction have finally cleared the Planning Commission after years of delay, Urbanize reported. Commissioners unanimously approved plans for 4100 and 4311 Sunset Boulevard, for a total of nearly 200 residential units and more than 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. A five-story apartment building with 91 units will rise at 4100 Sunset and Manzanita, now occupied by the 4100 bar. Two blocks west, the former "Bates Motel" at Sunset and Bates will be replaced with a four-story building with 108 apartments. Both plans now go to the City Council for final approval. Developer Frost/Chaddock once planned a 94-room boutique hotel at 4000 Sunset. But the hotel was canceled last February, and the company has not announced a replacement.

On The Market Sponsored Listings

All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Atwater and Echo Park

Charming Spanish in Atwater Village

All Signs Point to a Rustic-Modern Cabin in Echo Park

Charming Atwater Village Spanish