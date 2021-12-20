Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

Construction of a mixed-use supportive housing complex next to Mariachi Plaza has officially begun, Urbanize reported. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 10 for La Guadalupe at the southeast corner of 1st Street and Boyle Avenue. The project will include 44 residential units above approximately ground-floor commercial space. The building is intended for chronically homeless families and individuals.

East Hollywood

Officials gathered at Barnsdall Art Park to celebrate the first phase of restoring a century-old guest house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The meticulous restoration of what's known as Residence A, which is part of the Hollyhock House compound, took five years and about $5 million in public funds and grants. In this first phase, the exterior of the historic landmark was recreated, building systems were improved, and structural and seismic work was conducted. But the interior will remain closed to the public until the second phase of the project is finished.

Echo Park

A mini-mall in the 1900 block of W. Temple would be replaced with a five-story residential building with 93 apartment units, under plans filed with the city The project would call for demolishing the 23,012 square feet of 33-year-old commercial space along 1901-1925 W. Temple St. - the entire block between Bonnie Brae Street and Westlake Avenue. The new 75,250-square-foot development would have 112 parking spaces. Eight living units would be set aside for households with extremely low incomes. The applicant is listed as Morad Shophet, of Axiom Real Estate.

Chicken Corner is getting a cafe once again - the third in a row since at least 2004. Canyon Coffee is moving in at Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street, formerly home to Counterpart Vegan and Chango coffee house. And before that, to a mural of assorted chickens that gave the corner its nickname. It was painted in the late 1990s when chickens and goats lived in an open lot across the street, according to LA Observed.

Rampart Village

A triplex would be replaced with 20 new residences under plans filed for the 300 block of Robinson Street. The 1930s-era building would be demolished, and a 5-story, 20-unit residential building would be constructed on a cul-de-sac by the Hollywood Freeway. Three units would be set aside for low-income households. The applicant is listed as Dovid Hirsch, or DHR Properties.

A 5-story residential building with 45 units has been proposed for a vacant lot at 430 S. Westmoreland Ave. Thirteen units would be set aside for low-income households. The applicant is listed as Villas of Westmoreland.

On The Market Sponsored Listings

2 Units: Rent One, Live In the Other

Start the Year in a New Luxury Home in Echo Park