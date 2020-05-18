Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: We've got an update on the six-story project proposed for the Taix restaurant site in Echo Park. A medical office building is rising on Hillhurst Avenue. And a developer wants to build 14 new homes in Eagle Rock. Read on for details!

Echo Park

The development proposed for the site of Taix restaurant is moving ahead. Under recently filed plans, the developer is seeking a density bonus to build a project that would be larger than normally allowed. In this case, the mixed-use complex is to be six stories high with 170 units of housing, as reported before. The developer has previously indicated that the project will include a smaller version of Taix, amid 13,000-square-feet of ground floor retail space. The footprint of the project is to run from 1911 to 1931 W. Sunset Blvd., and from 1910 to 2018 Reservoir St.

A new clinic is being developed for the area of Temple Street and Laveta Terrace, under plans calling for a change of use from office-and-laboratory space to office-and-clinic space. The areas potentially affected by the conversion to clinic space include 515 and 519 N. Patton St., 518-520 1/2 N. Laveta Ter., and 1445-1453 W.Temple St.

Eagle Rock

A 14 small-lot single-family residential subdivision is being planned for a 4.35-acre site in the area of Onteora Way, according to plans filed with the city. This is a change from earlier plans for nine lots branching off the Onteora Way cul du sac. A document from 2018 shows a termination of earlier plans. The applicants, however, continue to be Leap of Faith Partners.

Los Feliz

A two-story medical office building is rising up where a frozen yogurt shop used to be, amid the long string of shops and restaurants along Hillhurst Avenue, according to city documents. A deep hole now marks the spot at 922-1930 Hillhurst, where there are to be three levels of underground parking. The property is to be 10,490 square feet, with a height of 31.5 feet above grade.

Silver Lake

Urbanize has details on two small hillside townhouse developments taking shape along W. Duane Street, just west of Glendale Boulevard. Three town homes have arisen on 2267 W. Duane St., and site preparation is underway for five more at 2257 Duane St.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez