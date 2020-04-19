Home Tour Sunday

Take virtual tours of homes in Atwater Village, Echo Park and Hollywood

  • By The Eastsider
Home Tour Sunday

Welcome to this Sunday's Open House home tours. Our sponsors invite you to take a virtual tour of their latest real estate listings -- even if it's not on Sunday. If you like what you see, click or tap on the links for details.

Tour on!

Spacious New Homes with Spectacular Views in Prime Hollywood

Remodeled Cal Bungalow in Atwater Village

Updated bungalow in prime Echo Park

