Sears in Boyle Heights 600

The neon signs of the Boyle Heights Sears store, which closed in 2021.

Boyle Heights

Not everyone is happy about a proposal to turn the former Sears building at Soto and Olympic into an enormous center for the homeless. The Los Angeles Times reports that developer Bill Taormina met with a hostile reaction at a recent public meeting, with neighbors yelling “Take that to Beverly Hills!” and holding up signs saying “No Sears Detention Center” and “Respect Our Community.” Taormina wants to put the “Los Angeles Life Rebuilding Center” in the landmark space, designed to house up to 10,000 homeless people and provide medical and mental health services, job training, immigration help and drug abuse diversion programs.

