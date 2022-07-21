Boyle Heights
Not everyone is happy about a proposal to turn the former Sears building at Soto and Olympic into an enormous center for the homeless. The Los Angeles Times reports that developer Bill Taormina met with a hostile reaction at a recent public meeting, with neighbors yelling “Take that to Beverly Hills!” and holding up signs saying “No Sears Detention Center” and “Respect Our Community.” Taormina wants to put the “Los Angeles Life Rebuilding Center” in the landmark space, designed to house up to 10,000 homeless people and provide medical and mental health services, job training, immigration help and drug abuse diversion programs.
East Los Angeles
A 42-unit affordable housing complex at Whittier Boulevard and Downey Avenue has been completed, Urbanize reported. The three-story La Paz Apartments, which sit across the street from Calvary Cemetery, features a community room, fitness room, central courtyard and about 1,100 square feet of retail space at the street level. The developer is Meta Housing Corp.
Echo Park
A four-story, 47-unit apartment building has been proposed for the northeast corner of Alvarado at Santa Ynez, replacing a building that has housed a taxi company, Urbanize reported. The group behind the project is Local Development, which is also seeking approval for a 5-story, 55-unit apartment building a block away at Alvarado and Kent Streets.
Glassell Park
A single-family home on Ave 33 would be replaced with two duplexes - for a total of four units - under plans filed with the city. The current home 2719 Ave 33, which would be demolished, is a modest two-bedroom that dates back to 1922.
Historic Filipinotown
The Bahay apartments at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue has been purchased by Stockbridge Capital Markets for nearly $138 million, The Real Deal reported. The seller was Trammell Crow Residential. At 201,508 square feet, this was the third largest sales transactions in Los Angeles in the second quarter. The 200-unit mixed-use apartment complex is also the site of a small Target store.
Los Feliz
A home on Aberdeen Avenue recently sold for just under $7 million after having been listed on and off for the last couple of years, according to Redfin. The five-bedroom Spanish Colonial sits on nearly half an acre and was last sold in 2016 for $6.4 million. The home was built in 1930 by architect Gene Verge, who built the original Buster Keaton residence in Beverly Hills.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off a Boyle Heights duplex, a $100,000 cut on a Silver Lake 4-bedroom and a $150,000 chop on a Highland Park Craftsman w/retail unit
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Loft-style Unit in Historic Douglas Building
- Panoramic View Rental Mt Washington
- Stunning Open Floor Plan in Los Feliz
- Shangri-La Oasis in Eagle Rock
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Chic modern farmhouse sits behind a lush hedge and spacious yard for the ultimate privacy.
In happening Highland Park, this brand-new modern of striking design delivers four bedrooms, three baths, gorgeous views and massive outdoor space for your enjoyment or expansion.
An Antique Craftsman Bungalow with tons of character, built on top of the hill in the twenties. The bungalow has been thoroughly updated with the specific intent to conserve the history and yet offer modern comfort.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.