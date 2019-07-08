Eastside Real Estate & Development News

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House is now a World Heritage site. Screenwriter Christopher Markus is asking nearly $2 million for his Silver Lake home. And what's next for Echo Park's House of Spirits. Read on for details!

East Hollywood

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, built as a hilltop residence for an oil heiress, has been named as a UNESCO World Heritage site, which are regarded as among the globe's most important cultural, historic and natural sites, reports The Eastsider. Considered a harbinger of California modernism, the house finished in 1921 sits atop a hill at what is now Barnsdall Art Park, named after Aline Barnsdall who donated her home to the city.

After years of planning, design efforts and delays, Madison Avenue Park and Community Garden opened to the public in a neighborhood where parks are scarce, The Eastsider reported. In the front of the formerly vacant lot is a pocket park, and in back is the fourth largest garden overseen by the L.A. Community Garden Council.

Echo Park

Echo Park's landmark House of Spirits - with its iconic neon sign - seems to be in a bad way, The Eastsider reported. It has remained closed since a fire broke out in the back of the building during a December rain storm. Its liquor license has been "surrendered" to state authorities. And now, the parking lot in front of the store is fenced in. Word on the street is that the building is going to go up for sale. But that could not be confirmed.

Silver Lake

Christopher Markus, a screenwriter behind “The Avengers” films has put his put his Moreno Highlands home on the market for $1.995 million, the L.A. Times reported. The listing says the Maltman Avenue home has three bedroom and four bathrooms, and was originally built in 1988 by the architect Steven Hill as his own personal residence. The Times and the listing both note that Markus wrote many Marvel screenplays in the property's detached studio/guest house. Markus is credited as screenwriter for “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War,” as well as films in the “Chronicles of Narnia” series.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

On the Market

New Listings From Eastsider Sponsors

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez