Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Angelino Heights
A Queen Anne Victorian has sold for $2.1 million, according to Redfin. Listed as city Historic-Cultural Monument #220, the six-bedroom/three-bathroom residence in the 1300 block of Kellam Avenue dates back to the late 19th century. It underwent extensive renovations over the last few years. In 1979, when it was also declared a monument, it sold for $90,000.
Boyle Heights
Construction has begun on the Lorena Plaza affordable housing complex at the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets, Metro stated. Scheduled for completion in 2024, the four-story building will have 49 apartments for unhoused people and low-income families. Veterans will get preference for half of all units.
Los Feliz
"The Castle," a sprawling art nouveau mansion with a long celebrity pedigree, has been listed for sale at just under $9.9 million, Dirt reported. The five-bedroom/seven-bathroom estate along Glendower Avenue has been owned at various times by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a member of the Getty oil family. Built in 1924, the house "might be the most over-the-top" of all the homes built by architect Adolph Frederick Leicht, Dirt said - with rounded and octagonal rooms, geometric pillars, and giant picture windows.
Silver Lake
Elizabeth Berger, a co-showrunner for the TV show "This is Us," has listed her 1930s Mediterranean Revival for just under $4 million, Dirt reported. This was the Moreno Drive home that Berger and husband Jeremy Roth bought two years ago for $2,645,000. The four-bedroom/three-bathroom is a few minutes away from the reservoirs. But Dirt refers to it as a "starter home" for Berger, whose company recently re-upped a deal with Disney.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include a $50,000 slice off a Glassell Park Traditional, a $60,000 cut on an Atwater Village bungalow and a $205,000 chop on a Montecito Heights 5-bedroom with ADU.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Highland Park California Bungalow
- Mount Washington Getaway
Good luck house hunting!
