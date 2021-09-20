Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

A new gym, a classroom building and a lunch shelter have been completed in Roosevelt High School's ongoing $190 million modernization project. The full renovation is expected to finish in Spring 2023.

East Hollywood

An event space that has been under construction near L.A. City College for six years has finally opened. The Vermont Hollywood at Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard is now welcoming customers, and has booked events for the next two or three months. The owner, Jacques Massachi blamed the delay in opening on the technical complexities of the project, the electricity demands, and the slowness of the city's planning department in approving various parts of the project. The space has more than 13,000 square feet, with a capacity of more than 1,200 people, outdoor patio space, and a full kitchen.

Echo Park

The Atwater Bungalows near Elysian Park moved a step closer to becoming city Historic-Cultural monuments when the City Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee unanimously approved the nomination. However, the preparer of the nomination, John Wingler, said that only 1431 and 1433 West Avon Park Terrace should be included in the nomination, and not 10 other buildings for which insufficient research was done. The nomination must finally be approved by the full City Council.

The site of Patra Burgers at Sunset and Lavata Terrace is listed for sale. The 1,478-square-foot building at 1524 W Sunset Blvd. dates back to 1970. No price is suggested in the listing, but the property is assessed at $2,346,000.

Historic Filipinotown

The site of the former Bootleg Theater on Beverly Boulevard has reopened under the name 2220 Arts + Archives, with an arts cooperative in charge. The was sold last June after then-owners Jason and Alicia Adams said they "had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences" with the partner whom they had purchased the real estate with in 1999. The COVID shutdowns also didn’t help.

Los Feliz

Mark Stoermer, bass guitar player for The Killers, has bought a 1920s Moorish-style mansion for $4.7 million, Dirt reported. Built in 1927 for William Silverman, the 6-bedroom/5-bathroom Silverman Residence on N. Edgemont Street has a grand 5,040 square feet of living space, set on more than a third of an acre of land. The green-tinted home was designed by architect Theodore J. Scott.

Marketing executive Blair Rich - formerly with Warner Brothers, and currently with Virgin Galactic - is listing her 5-bedroom/5-bathroom home for nearly $6.8 million, Dirt reported. That means nearly $4 million more than its last sale price of $2.8 million in 2012, according to Redfin. The Spanish Colonial Revival home on a gated Ambrose Avenue cul-de-sac was built in 1927 for actor Lawrence Gray, and designed by architect Paul Williams.

Rampart Village

A plan for 454 affordable housing units at 317-345 N. Madison Ave. is coming in for some design changes. According to a summary, "The proposed updates strengthen the strategy of connectivity between building entrances and ease of access from a central hybrid plaza/paseo spine that opens to an expansive park off the Madison Avenue’s eastern side of the project." The project is to have 23 units restricted to Extremely Low Income households, 50 for Very Low Income, 376 for Low Income, and five market-rate manager’s units.

Silver Lake

Daniel and Ryan Neman, a pair of brothers who have been reshaping a key section of Sunset Boulevard near Sunset Junction, had their project on the 3200 block of W. Sunset Boulevard reach the hearing officer at the City Planning Department. This was an initial hearing, so no decision was made, the Planning Department said. The Nemans plan to replace an auto repair shop near Descanso Street with a mixed-use project 82 residential units. They are requesting a 42.5 percent increase in density, and a height increase from three stories to seven.

