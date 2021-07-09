Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Down Payment Challenge: It would take the typical U.S. renter about 25 years to save up the 20% down payment on a starter home. In Los Angeles, it would take 36 years just to save up for a 10% down. But first-time buyers have several options -- including lower down payments -- that can make it much easier to get into the market. Zillow

Buyers Back Off: It appears record-high home prices are forcing many buyers to the sidelines, causing the red hot market to cool a bit. Prices are not expected to go down but competition and bidding wars could decline. "The month of June was a clear turning point in the ultra-hot housing market of 2021,” said Taylor Marr, the Lead Economist at Redfin. Redfin

Mortgage Rates: Buyers will also benefit from a recent decline in loan rates. The average home loan rates have slipped back to their lowest levels since February. Zillow

Landmark Sale: A city historic monument across the street from Echo Park Lake sold last month for just over $2 million, according to Redfin. The restored Spanish-style four bedroom at 817 N. Glendale Blvd. was built in 1937 for a pastor at Angelus Temple. According to an earlier real estate listing, Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 257 was designed by architect John Victor Macka. The 3,075-square-foot home sits on a 9,747-square-foot lot,. which head-on views of the lake from the east. The home sold in less than a month, going well above the asking price of $1,849,000.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Los Feliz Spanish with a pool and spa that sold for $3,823,625 ($323,625 over asking); the lowest was a 3-bedroom City Terrace fixer that went for $435,000 ($35,000 above asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$20k slice on Los Feliz condo; $31k cut on Highland Park 3-bedroom; $51k chop on Eagle Rock bungalow

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz condo: $20,000 slice on 1st floor corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, and a patio. Property also comes with 2 parking spaces and electric keypad front door lock system. Now $799,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $31,000 cut on hilltop home with 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, solar panels, built-in wardrobes, and stainless steel appliances. Yard is filled with fruit trees and bed gardens. Now $969,000.

Eagle Rock bungalow: $51,000 chop on triplex with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Potential investment and development opportunity. Located close to restaurant hotspots and grocery stores. Now $1,249,000.

Now Asking

Pasadena adjacent homes in Eagle Rock and Highland Park

Do you love L.A. but hangout, shop or work in Pasadena? Here are three Eastside homes a few blocks from the City of Roses.

• Highland Park Traditional: Remodeled 3-bedroom home includes 2.5 bathrooms, new kitchen appliances, contemporary cabinetry, and a large center kitchen island. Property offers views of LA skyline. Now asking $1,399,900.

• Eagle Rock fixer upper: Hillside 4-bedroom home has 2 buildings connected by staircase, 2 bathrooms, and a rooftop viewing deck on upper building. Lower unit can be used as a rental. Now asking $799,000.

• Eagle Rock Traditional: 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home comes with multiple windows that bring in natural light, and an expansive backyard with the potential to build a deck or garden. Located near the Rose Bowl. Now asking $768,000.

Open House Calendar

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

