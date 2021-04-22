If you are looking for a home in Boyle Heights, here are three properties that are currently available.
2-story Fourplex: Property includes a detached garage, community garden and a backyard deck. Downstairs has two units with 2-bedroom with remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. Upstairs units have 1 bedroom each with multiple balconies. Now asking $899,000.
2-bedroom fixer: Single family home includes 2-bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It is located near recreation centers, churches and freeways. Property is sold "as is" with buyer responsible for repairs. Now asking $465,000.
Duplex + Storefront: Three unit building includes a duplex and a closed restaurant. Property is listed as 2 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. One side of duplex is rented out. Now asking $449,950.
