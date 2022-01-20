Now Asking Cover

If you're looking for a condo under $1 million, here are three homes we found in Los Feliz.

• Top-floor unit: 2-bedroom unit features 1 bathroom, installed speakers, floor-to-ceiling doors, and an over-sized kitchen. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, a pool, gym, and 2 parking spaces. Now asking $980,000.

• 2-bedroom: Recently upgraded condo includes new floors, sliding doors, lighting and paint. Unit comes with 2 bathrooms, and is near hiking trails. Now asking $870,000.

• 1-Bedroom: Mid-Century condo features a wide private terrace with views of DTLA, an open galley chef's kitchen, and a renovated bathroom. Other amenities include a doorman plus security, and a heated pool. Now asking $770,000.

Which home is the best deal?

