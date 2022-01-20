If you're looking for a condo under $1 million, here are three homes we found in Los Feliz.
• Top-floor unit: 2-bedroom unit features 1 bathroom, installed speakers, floor-to-ceiling doors, and an over-sized kitchen. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, a pool, gym, and 2 parking spaces. Now asking $980,000.
• 2-bedroom: Recently upgraded condo includes new floors, sliding doors, lighting and paint. Unit comes with 2 bathrooms, and is near hiking trails. Now asking $870,000.
• 1-Bedroom: Mid-Century condo features a wide private terrace with views of DTLA, an open galley chef's kitchen, and a renovated bathroom. Other amenities include a doorman plus security, and a heated pool. Now asking $770,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.