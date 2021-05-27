If you are in the market for a condo under $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
Monterey Hills Condo: First-floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and patios. Now asking $525,000.
Rampart Village Condo: 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit with access to laundry and tandem parking spaces. Now asking $488,888.
Victor Heights Condo: Three-level unit with 3 bedrooms and remodeled kitchen. Now asking $599,000.
